Bandhan claimed that on February 28 this year, Birendra informed him about Anand’s death.





Indian fullback Birendra Lakra (Photo | Hockey India)



ROURKELA: Almost four months after 28-year-old Anand Toppo was found dead in a flat in Bhubaneswar under mysterious circumstances, his parents on Sunday pointed fingers at his friend hockey Olympian Birendra Lakra for the incident. Addressing mediapersons, Anand’s father Bandhan Toppo, mother Ashrita and his two uncles accused Bhubaneswar police of not acting and demanded CBI investigation into the matter.



