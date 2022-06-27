Beauty Dungdung (29') scored the lone goal for India





The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team lost 1-4 against the Netherlands in the final of the U23 5 Nations Tournament 2022 on Sunday, 26 June 2022, in Dublin, Ireland. India's lone goal came from Beauty Dungdung (29'), while Belen Van Der Broek (26'), Amber Brouwer (31'), Emma Santbrink (53'), and Sanne Hak (55') were on the target for the Netherlands.



