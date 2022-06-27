Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India go down against Netherlands in U23 5-Nation Hockey Tournament final

Published on Monday, 27 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 5
Beauty Dungdung (29') scored the lone goal for India


The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team lost 1-4 against the Netherlands in the final of the U23 5 Nations Tournament 2022 on Sunday, 26 June 2022, in Dublin, Ireland. India's lone goal came from Beauty Dungdung (29'), while Belen Van Der Broek (26'), Amber Brouwer (31'), Emma Santbrink (53'), and Sanne Hak (55') were on the target for the Netherlands.

