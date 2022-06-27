HC Den Bosch



All times GMT +2



Men



25 Jun 2022 16:30 NED v ESP (RR) 4 - 3

26 Jun 2022 16:00 NED v ESP (RR) 4 - 1



Men's Pool standings



25 Jun 2022 11:30 USA v BEL (RR) 0 - 5

25 Jun 2022 14:00 CHN v GER (RR) 3 - 0



26 Jun 2022 11:00 USA v BEL (RR) 0 - 3

26 Jun 2022 13:30 CHN v GER (RR) 0 - 4



Women's Pool standings



