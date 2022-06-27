2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League
HC Den Bosch
All times GMT +2
Men
25 Jun 2022 16:30 NED v ESP (RR) 4 - 3
26 Jun 2022 16:00 NED v ESP (RR) 4 - 1
Men's Pool standings
25 Jun 2022 11:30 USA v BEL (RR) 0 - 5
25 Jun 2022 14:00 CHN v GER (RR) 3 - 0
26 Jun 2022 11:00 USA v BEL (RR) 0 - 3
26 Jun 2022 13:30 CHN v GER (RR) 0 - 4
Women's Pool standings
Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
FIH Match Centre