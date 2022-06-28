Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

1975 World Cup-winning Indian Hockey Player Varinder Singh Passes Away Aged 75

Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022
Singh was part of the gold-medal winning Indian team at the 1975 men's Hockey World Cup in Kuala Lumpur. This remains India's only gold medal at the prestigious tournament where the country had beaten arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 in the final.


Varinder Singh Image: ANI/@hockeyindia

Olympic and World Cup medallist Varinder Singh, who was an integral part of some of India's memorable victories in the 1970s, died in Jalandhar on Tuesday morning.

 

