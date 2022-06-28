Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Options in drag-flick hands India advantage over others in world hockey: Sandeep

Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 8
The Birmingham Commonwealth Games-bound Indian team has as many as three specialist drag-flickers in Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar and Amit Rohidas.


File Photo: Haryana Sports Minister and former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh.   -  PTI

The emergence of a number of penalty corner specialists in the national team gives India an edge over the other sides, according to former hockey captain Sandeep Singh, who knows the "difficult art" of drag-flicking like the back of his hands.

