After Robust Pro League Performance, Indian Men Must Believe Commonwealth Games Glory is Within their Grasp!

Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 11
The historic bronze medal win at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics was just what the doctor ordered for Indian men’s hockey – the effort made hockey world sit up and take notice of them and accompanied by a realization that world hockey order is poised for a change! Of course, coach Graham Reid and selectors took a call to test out their bench strength and kept rotating the players, which did took out some of the competitiveness of the Blueshirts who had to settle for bronze medal wins at both the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy and 2022 Asia Cup. Experimentation continued in the FIH Pro League as well but barring the Asia Cup, it was also ensured the balance of the side was not disturbed. Bronze medals or third place finishes in three tourneys – 2021 Asian Champions Trophy, 2022 Asia Cup and 2022 FIH Pro League indicate one thing – the Olympic bronze was clearly no flash in the pan. The Graham Reid-coached Indian team have indeed arrived with a bang on the international stage and not side even the top sides can afford to treat the Blueshirts as pushovers.

