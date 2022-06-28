Hockey India named 31 players for the camp which will conclude on July 23 ahead of the team's departure for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.





File photo of India hockey team. Hockey India



Bengaluru: After their impressive outing in Europe where the Indian men's team lived up to the billing against Belgium and the Netherlands in thrilling FIH Hockey Pro League double-headers, the team is back in the grind at the National Camp which began on Monday at SAI Centre, Bengaluru.



