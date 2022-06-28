



The Indian women’s hockey team have been making rapid strides ever since finishing a creditable fourth at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The hockey eves’ third-place finish in the 2021-2022 FIH Pro League is an adequate indication that their Olympic performance was no flash in the pan. Having said that, one can’t lose sight of the improvement areas the team need to focus on. One player that stokes curiosity with her form and lack of game-time is Navjot Kaur. At 27, with close to 200 internationals under her belt, Navjot is one of the senior players around but there is a line of thought that she hasn’t been able to do justice to her presence in the side.



