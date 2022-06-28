



The FIH Pro League campaign of the Indian women’s hockey team has been nothing short of outstanding. For a side that was making their Pro League debut as one of the replacement sides, it was seen as an opportunity for the Indian hockey eves to build on their fourth-place finish at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. And after playing 16 games, the Indian women’s hockey team have only enhanced their reputation as a team to watch out for. One is not trying to paint a near-perfect picture of Indian women’s hockey – the girls have been guilty of inconsistency as well as messing up scoring opportunities, mostly in the early part of the Pro League but the way they really turned on the style in the business end of the league against formidable Argentina and USA gave us a feeling that this team was growing in stature and can beat any side on their day.



