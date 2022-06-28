Here we look at the 20 members who will be shouldering the responsibility of the Indian team in the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022.



By Md Imtiaz





Indian women's hockey team for FIH Hockey World Cup (Source: Hockey India)



The 20-member Indian women's hockey team, led by captain Savita Punia, will soon be flying off to the Netherlands for their campaign at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022. The team that created history in the Tokyo Olympics by defeating heavyweights Australia and reaching the semifinals, will be aiming to overcome all odds this time as well and better their previous edition's performance where they were knocked out in the quarterfinals.



