Harcharan Singh Remembers Celebrated Right-Half Varinder Singh of 1975 World Cup-Winning Team on his Untimely Demise

Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3
Touted as one of the top-notch right-halfs of the seventies, Varinder Singh’s contribution to Indian hockey’s international success in the seventies is immense. A pall of gloom has descended on Indian hockey over his sad demise following old-age ailments in Jallandhar on Tuesday at the age of 75. According to family sources, Varinder was admitted to a hospital in Jallandhar recently owing to heart issues, where he stayed there for ten days. He returned home and but developed complications and was again admitted to a hospital where he breathed his last on Tuesday. Indian hockey undoubtedly would be poorer with the demise of Varinder.

 

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

