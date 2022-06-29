



Touted as one of the top-notch right-halfs of the seventies, Varinder Singh’s contribution to Indian hockey’s international success in the seventies is immense. A pall of gloom has descended on Indian hockey over his sad demise following old-age ailments in Jallandhar on Tuesday at the age of 75. According to family sources, Varinder was admitted to a hospital in Jallandhar recently owing to heart issues, where he stayed there for ten days. He returned home and but developed complications and was again admitted to a hospital where he breathed his last on Tuesday. Indian hockey undoubtedly would be poorer with the demise of Varinder.



