He also coached Tokyo Olympics fame Gurjit



Aakanksha N Bhardwaj





Budding hockey players pay tribute to Olympian Varinder Singh by raising their hockey sticks at cremation ground in his native village Dhannowali in Jalandhar.



“How could someone his age come to train on his scooter covering a distance of 8 km amid this sweltering heat without a break,” fondly remembers Jasdeep Kaur, a national-level hockey player who was being trained by Olympian and recipient of Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement Varinder Singh who breathed his last in Jalandhar this morning. He was 75.



