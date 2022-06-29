Deep Grace Ekka feels that the current Indian team have what it takes to grab a first-ever World Cup medal.



By Rohit Mundayur





Deep Grace Ekka says that rankings don't matter much nowadays in a big tournament(Hockey India)



Deep Grace Ekka knows what a medal in a major international tournament feels like around her neck. The 28-year-old, who has been playing for India for just over a decade, was part of the teams that won the 2017 Asia Cup and the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy. She has also won two Asian Games medals, silver in 2018 and bronze in 2014, two bronze medals at the Asia Cup in 2013 and this year in Muscat and two silvers at the Asian Champions Trophy in 2013 and 2018. To top this all off, she was one of the senior members of the Indian team that missed out on a first Olympic medal by a whisker at Tokyo 2020.



