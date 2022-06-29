From analysis to expectations, The Bridge speaks with Indian women's hockey team coach Janneke Schopman at length before they begin their campaign at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup.



By Md Imtiaz





Indian women's hockey team coach Janneke Schopman (Source: Hockey India)



Riding on the success of a successful campaign at the Women's FIH Pro Hockey League, the Indian women's hockey team are ready to take on the challenge at the FIH Hockey World Cup head-on. Though they will have the experienced Rani Rampal in the squad because of her injury, the veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia will be shouldering the captain's responsibility.



