The Bridge decodes with players of the Indian Women's Hockey team about their chemistry, learnings and road ahead before World Cup



By Pritish Raj





Indian women's hockey team for FIH Hockey World Cup (Source: Hockey India)



It has barely been 10 months since the Indian women's hockey team shocked the fans and world alike after they defeated three-time Olympic gold medalist Australia and rubbed shoulders with giants Argentina in the semi-final. For a team which ended up with a wooden spoon in the previous edition, this was a massive achievement despite finishing 4th after a loss against Great Britain in the bronze-medal match.



