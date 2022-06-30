FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Spain & Netherlands 2022 - 30 June
Terrassa, Spain and Amstelveen, Netherlands
All times GMT +2
Terassa
1 Jul 2022 21:30 ESP v CAN (Pool C)
Amstelveen
2 Jul 2022 14:00 NZL v CHN (Pool B)
2 Jul 2022 16:30 GER v CHI (Pool A)
2 Jul 2022 19:30 NED v IRL (Pool A)
Terassa
2 Jul 2022 18:00 ARG v KOR (Pool C)
2 Jul 2022 21:30 AUS v JPN (Pool D)
Amstelveen
3 Jul 2022 16:30 ENG v IND (Pool B)
3 Jul 2022 19:30 GER v NED (Pool A)
Terassa
3 Jul 2022 15:00 BEL v RSA (Pool D)
3 Jul 2022 18:00 KOR v CAN (Pool C)
3 Jul 2022 21:30 ESP v ARG (Pool C)
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
