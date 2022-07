IMAGES TAKEN BY DAVID P MCCARTHY PHOTOGRAPHY



GLASGOW, Scotland – In their second game of the 4-Nations Tournament taking place at the Uddingston Cricket and Hockey Club in Glasgow, Scotland, the No. 22 U.S. Men’s National Team went up against No. 14 Ireland. A tough battle, USA trailed at the half and saw the Green Machine capitalize on two more chances to defeat the red, white and blue, 3-0.