By Alyson Annan





The revamped Terrassa Stadium hosted the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona PIC: Worldsportpics



For many, this Women’s Hockey World Cup will be a World Cup with a difference. With it being held in two different cities, the tournament provides many teams with challenges not normally met in a major tournament that don’t lie on the hockey field. Logistically this would have had to be an incredible challenge for the organisers of this tournament.



