Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Hockey World Cup with a difference: Two countries, rest days, weather and scouting

Published on Friday, 01 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 2
View Comments

By Alyson Annan


The revamped Terrassa Stadium hosted the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona PIC: Worldsportpics

For many, this Women’s Hockey World Cup will be a World Cup with a difference. With it being held in two different cities, the tournament provides many teams with challenges not normally met in a major tournament that don’t lie on the hockey field. Logistically this would have had to be an incredible challenge for the organisers of this tournament.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.