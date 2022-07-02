Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Meteoric Rise of Salima ‘Ferrari’ Tete

Published on Saturday, 02 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
Salima Tete is undoubtedly one of the most improved players in the Indian women’s hockey team. The 21-year-old Jharkhand girl has been delivering standout performances be it at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, 2022 Asia Cup and the 2022 FIH Pro League. The fact that she is showing maturity beyond her age of 21 is not lost on anyone – no wonder, she was entrusted with captaincy responsiblities for the Junior World Cup in South Africa, where the team made everyone proud with a fourth-place finish.

