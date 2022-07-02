Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Need to be consistent in every quarter, says India striker Vandana before Hockey WC

Published on Saturday, 02 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
Forward Vandana Katariya said being consistent in each quarter of every match will be key to the team's success in the World Cup.


Vandana Katariya

Experienced Indian women's hockey team forward Vandana Katariya said being consistent in each quarter of every match will be key to the team's success in the World Cup, which starts on Friday. The tournament begins with the match between co-hosts Spain and Canada in Terrassa, Spain.

