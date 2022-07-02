Forward Vandana Katariya said being consistent in each quarter of every match will be key to the team's success in the World Cup.





Vandana Katariya



Experienced Indian women's hockey team forward Vandana Katariya said being consistent in each quarter of every match will be key to the team's success in the World Cup, which starts on Friday. The tournament begins with the match between co-hosts Spain and Canada in Terrassa, Spain.



