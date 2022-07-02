The Indian women's hockey team would be eager to settle scores against a side which shattered its bronze medal hopes in last year's Tokyo Olympics.





India would be high on confidence, especially after finishing a creditable third in its maiden outing in the FIH Pro League. - BISWARANJAN ROUT



No more considered as pushovers, a rejuvenated India would seek revenge against England when the two sides open their Pool B campaign in the Women's Hockey World Cup in Amstelveen on Sunday.



