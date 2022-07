IMAGES TAKEN BY MARK PUGH



GLASGOW, Scotland – In their third game of the 4-Nations Tournament taking place at the Uddingston Cricket and Hockey Club in Glasgow, Scotland, the No. 22 U.S. Men’s National Team met No. 15 Wales. Powered by two goals in the first quarter, Wales got on the board early and USA cut the deficit in the third but were unable to add anymore as they fell 2-1.