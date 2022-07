It is crucial South Africa try and take some points off Belgium and 10th-ranked Japan if they are to make the quarterfinals.





National women's hockey coach Giles Bonnet. Picture: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images



It’s all a bit low-key, but another South African women’s sport enters into World Cup combat this weekend as Giles Bonnet’s hockey team take on Belgium on Sunday in their opening match in Terrassa, Spain.