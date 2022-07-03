Expecting Indian community to turn up for our World Cup matches: Hockey captain Savita Punia
Savita Punia
National women's hockey team captain Savita Punia is expecting the sizeable Indian community in the Netherlands to come to the venue and cheer the side in its World Cup matches. India will open their campaign against England in pool B match on Sunday, a year after losing to the same opponents in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics.