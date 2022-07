Germany succeeds in opening the World Cup







At the World Championships in Spain and the Netherlands, the Danas made a successful start to the tournament. In Amstelveen, in the Wagener Stadium, they defeated the World Cup debutants from Chile 4-1. Densie Krimerman met Losada for the South Americans. Pauline Heinz, Anne Schröder and twice Charlotte Stapenhorst, who was also named Player of the Match, scored for Germany.