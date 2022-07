By Mike Rowbottom





Co-hosts The Netherlands began their defence of the women's FIH World Cup with a 5-1 win over Ireland ©Getty Images



The Netherlands, seeking a third consecutive title at the 2022 Women's International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey World Cup, earned an emphatic 5-1 win in their opening Pool A match on home ground at Amstelveen against the team they defeated in the 2018 final, Ireland.