IMAGES TAKEN BY MARK PUGH



GLASGOW, Scotland – For the second day in a row, the No. 22 U.S. Men’s National Team faced No. 15 Wales, this time in the 3rd/4th place game of the 4-Nations Tournament at the Uddingston Cricket and Hockey Club in Glasgow, Scotland. Trailing 2-0 at the half, USA was unable to produce on their opportunities as Wales went on to win 5-0.