Vandana Katariya's(16) rebound levels for India against England at the Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 on Sunday. - Hockey India



The Indian women's hockey team played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw against England in its opening match of the Women's Hockey World Cup here on Sunday.