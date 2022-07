After conceding early against world No. 4 England, Vandana Katariya’s second-quarter goal helped India to a 1-1 draw.



By Utathya Nag





Picture by FIH



The Indian women’s hockey team held England to a 1-1 draw in its FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Pool B opener at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, the Netherlands, on Sunday.