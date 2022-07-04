



It was a match that could have gone either way and in the end India-England had to settle for a 1-1 draw in the World Cup – a result that won’t entirely disappoint both sides. Intesrestingly, at the 2018 World Cup in London, India faced England in their tournament opener and eked out a similar 1-1 draw. Indian skipper Savita was forced to pull off a splendid save from Hannah Martin in the early exchanges before David Ralph-coached England outfit took the important lead when Isabelle Peter pounceD on a pass from Owsley Lily – the 27-year-old forward in the nick of time deflected past onrushing Savita.



