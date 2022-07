By Rod Gilmour





Lily Owsley provides the assist for England's opener PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS



Amsterdam — With a newly, albeit unpolished, front foot mindset, England women are already on the backfoot after their opening World Cup match here. A 1-1 draw with India was the same outcome as the pair’s clash at London 2018 as England failed to win their first match for the third World Cup running.