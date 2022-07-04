Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Pool play takes shape as Netherlands, Argentina and Belgium have big wins, while India, England draw and Korea find late goal to edge Canada

Published on Monday, 04 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 5
Netherlands stormed their way to the top of Pool A after a 3-1 win over Germany, while India and England had an exciting 1-1 draw in Pool B play. Belgium took down South Africa 4-1 with double goals from each of Stephanie vanden Borre and Charlotte Englebert. Pool C saw an impressive performance from Canada but Korea found responses to come back and take the game 3-2, while Argentina blasted Spain 4-1.

