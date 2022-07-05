Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

SA Women desperate to win over Japan after Hockey World Cup defeat in opening game

Published on Tuesday, 05 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 4
Jean-Leigh du Toit of South Africa celebrates after scoring a goal during their FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022, Pool D hockey match against Belgium at Estadi Olimpic in Terrassa, Barcelona, Spain on Sunday. Photo: Irina R H/Shutterstock/BackpagePix

Cape Town — After tasting defeat in their opening 2022 FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup match on Sunday, South Africa will be desperate to win their next Pool D clash on Tuesday against Japan.

