India eyes China scalp in women's Hockey World Cup

Published on Tuesday, 05 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 4
The Indians produced a superlative defensive performance, spearheaded by skipper and goalkeeper Savita Punia, in the drawn game against England in the opening Pool B match on Sunday.


Udita(right) against England at the Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 on Sunday.   -  Hockey India

Its defensive prowess on display in the 1-1 draw against Olympic bronze medallist England, India would look to plug holes in the attacking department and register its first win of the women's hockey World Cup in their second game against China here on Tuesday.

