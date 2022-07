Jiali Zheng gave China the lead in the 26th minute before Vandana Katariya equalised for India in the 45th minute.





The Indians celebrate Vandana Katariya's third-quarter equaliser against China. Image credit: Twitter/@WorldSportPics_



Amstelveen: India were held to a 1-1 draw by China, their second consecutive identical result in Pool B, at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup here on Tuesday.