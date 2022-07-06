Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India Play Out Tense 1-1 Draw Against Plucky China

Published on Wednesday, 06 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 5
When the two teams last met in the FIH Pro League at Muscat in six months back, India reigned supreme over the Asian opponents – thumping them 7-1 in the first leg and pipped them 3-1 in the second leg. In about six months, China coached by celebrated Australian Alyson Annan (she took charge only in May), have shown that they are a much improved side than what they were at the FIH Pro League. Both sides exercised caution in the opening quarter where no serious attempt was made at goal by either side.

