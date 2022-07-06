Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India share spoils with China in second group match

Published on Wednesday, 06 July 2022
This was the Indian hockey team’s second 1-1 draw at the FIH World Cup in as many matches. Vandana Katariya scored the equaliser.

By Ali Asgar Nalwala


FIH Women's Hockey World Cup: India share spoils with China in second group match Picture by International Hockey Federation (FIH)

The Indian women’s hockey team was held to a 1-1 draw by China in its second Pool B match of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, the Netherlands, on Tuesday.

