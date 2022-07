Denise Krimerman Losada celebrates her PC strike for Chile PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS /FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Amsterdam — Chile’s Devils didn’t put on a totally red hot performance but they had enough spice to produce this Women’s World Cup’s first shock result as the 2018 finalists ultimately failed to pounce on numerous corner routine opportunities in a tame, insipid 1-0 defeat.