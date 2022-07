By Rod Gilmour





New Zealand celebrate their third against England PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS /FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Amsterdam — New Zealand charged, pounced and deflected their way to a cross-over berth in the Pool which will now go to the wire for England. David Ralph’s side were on top for large swathes, countering, moving intelligently and forcing countless PCs. Somehow they came out 3-1 losers. It’s China or bust now.