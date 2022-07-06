Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Jangling nerves, high tempo matches, missed opportunities and one thrilling comeback: and it's only day four!

Published on Wednesday, 06 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
Nerves were fully on display in the fourth day of Women's World Cup action in Amstelveen and Terrassa. In the opening match, Chile won a war of attrition with Ireland to record their first ever World Cup win. The next match was a clash between two teams who couldn't be separated as China and India played out a high tempo game that only produced two goals but was a fascinating encounter from start to finish.

