Jangling nerves, high tempo matches, missed opportunities and one thrilling comeback: and it's only day four!
Nerves were fully on display in the fourth day of Women's World Cup action in Amstelveen and Terrassa. In the opening match, Chile won a war of attrition with Ireland to record their first ever World Cup win. The next match was a clash between two teams who couldn't be separated as China and India played out a high tempo game that only produced two goals but was a fascinating encounter from start to finish.