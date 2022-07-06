Terrassa, Spain and Amstelveen, Netherlands



All times GMT +2



Amstelveen



5 Jul 2022 14:00 IRL v CHI (Pool A) 0 - 1

5 Jul 2022 16:30 IND v CHN (Pool B) 1 - 1

5 Jul 2022 19:30 NZL v ENG (Pool B) 3 - 1



Terrassa



5 Jul 2022 18:00 JPN v RSA (Pool D) 3 - 3

5 Jul 2022 21:30 BEL v AUS (Pool D) 0 - 2



Amstelveen



6 Jul 2022 16:30 IRL v GER (Pool A)

6 Jul 2022 19:30 NED v CHI (Pool A)



Terrassa



6 Jul 2022 18:00 JPN v BEL (Pool D)

6 Jul 2022 21:30 AUS v RSA (Pool D)



Amstelveen



7 Jul 2022 16:30 ENG v CHN (Pool B)

7 Jul 2022 19:30 IND v NZL (Pool B)



Terassa



7 Jul 2022 18:00 ARG v CAN (Pool C)

7 Jul 2022 21:30 KOR v ESP (Pool C)



Pool Standings



Event pagers with individual match reports