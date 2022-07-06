Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Spain & Netherlands 2022 - 6 July

Published on Wednesday, 06 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 5
View Comments

Terrassa, Spain and Amstelveen, Netherlands

All times GMT +2

Amstelveen

5 Jul 2022 14:00     IRL v CHI (Pool A)       0 - 1
5 Jul 2022 16:30     IND v CHN (Pool B)     1 - 1
5 Jul 2022 19:30     NZL v ENG (Pool B)     3 - 1

Terrassa

5 Jul 2022 18:00     JPN v RSA (Pool D)     3 - 3
5 Jul 2022 21:30     BEL v AUS (Pool D)      0 - 2

Amstelveen

6 Jul 2022 16:30     IRL v GER (Pool A)    
6 Jul 2022 19:30     NED v CHI (Pool A)        

Terrassa

6 Jul 2022 18:00     JPN v BEL (Pool D)    
6 Jul 2022 21:30     AUS v RSA (Pool D)    

Amstelveen

7 Jul 2022 16:30     ENG v CHN (Pool B)    
7 Jul 2022 19:30     IND v NZL (Pool B)        

Terassa

7 Jul 2022 18:00     ARG v CAN (Pool C)    
7 Jul 2022 21:30     KOR v ESP (Pool C)    

Pool Standings

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)

Event pagers with individual match reports

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.