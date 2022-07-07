The FIH's recent Hockey 5s Championship and its push for the shorter format has raised concerns over the future of the traditional format of the sport.



By Rohit Mundayur





Sreejesh said that traditional hockey will always remain the pinnacle of the sport(PTI)



The International Hockey Federation's (FIH) Hockey 5s tournament last month in Lausanne, Switzerland, which is the home of the International Olympic Council (IOC), left a buzz in the sport's conversational circles. FIH chief executive Thierry Weil said that the two-day tournament exceeded their expectations and this endorsement, coupled with the IOC's intention to make the Olympics leaner and easier financially on the host city, has led to some concerns about whether five-a-side hockey, or Hockey 5s as it has come to be called, will eventually replace the traditional 11-a-side format at the Games. India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh is of the opinion that such a thing will never happen.



