



Amidst the excitement and pride of the Canadian WolfPack qualifying for the FIH World Cup for the first time since 1994, there’s a small pocket in Canada that also sheds a few more tears of pride. Among the 18-player roster are five names that lean heavily on their roots from Vancouver Island. Veterans Maddie Secco and Kathleen Leahy hail from Victoria along side new staples Lexi De Armond and Anna Mollenhauer. Duncan product Sara Goodman is also a bright star for the fresh-faced Canadian side, led by head coach Rob Short, a former University of Victoria Vike and iconic national team men’s player.



