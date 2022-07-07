No repeat of dizzying heights of four years ago after three straight losses



By Mary Hannigan





Ireland's goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran and Elena Tice react after losing. Photograph: Koen Suyk/ANP/AFP



There’ll be no repeat of the dizzying heights Ireland reached at the World Cup four years ago after a 3-0 defeat by Germany in Amsterdam on Wednesday left them bottom of their pool, having lost all three of their games, resulting in them dropping in to the play-offs for the tournament’s lower placings.



