Ireland crash out of Women’s Hockey World Cup after Germany defeat
No repeat of dizzying heights of four years ago after three straight losses
By Mary Hannigan
Ireland's goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran and Elena Tice react after losing. Photograph: Koen Suyk/ANP/AFP
There’ll be no repeat of the dizzying heights Ireland reached at the World Cup four years ago after a 3-0 defeat by Germany in Amsterdam on Wednesday left them bottom of their pool, having lost all three of their games, resulting in them dropping in to the play-offs for the tournament’s lower placings.