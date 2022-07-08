

India and Australia are placed in different pools in the Birmingham CWG to be held from July 28 to August 8.





Asked about its second pool match against the home team, Manpreet said, "England is a team that can do well. So the only thing we need to focus is not to give them easy chances." | Photo Credit: AP



Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh on Thursday said they are well prepared to give six-time champion Australia a run for its money in this year's Commonwealth Games, despite not playing against the current world no.1 side for over a year.



