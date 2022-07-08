According to the tournament format, the top four sides from four pools will directly qualify for the quarterfinals, while the second and third-placed teams will feature in the crossovers.





India's Vandana Katariya (centre, in white) vies for the ball with two New Zealand players during a Women's Hockey World Cup Pool C mach in Amstelveen on Thursday. FIH



Amstelveen (Netherlands): A wasteful India lost 3-4 to New Zealand in their final Pool B match but still qualified for the crossovers of the FIH Women's World Cup as the third-best team from their group here on Thursday.



