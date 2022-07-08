Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India lose 3-4 to New Zealand; stay alive by making it to crossover round

According to the tournament format, the top four sides from four pools will directly qualify for the quarterfinals, while the second and third-placed teams will feature in the crossovers.


India's Vandana Katariya (centre, in white) vies for the ball with two New Zealand players during a Women's Hockey World Cup Pool C mach in Amstelveen on Thursday. FIH

Amstelveen (Netherlands): A wasteful India lost 3-4 to New Zealand in their final Pool B match but still qualified for the crossovers of the FIH Women's World Cup as the third-best team from their group here on Thursday.

