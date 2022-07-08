



Indian hockey eves showed much-needed early promise but subsequently surrendered the initiative to go down to New Zealand 3-4 in a tension-packed World Cup game at Amstelveen – a result that means the Indian women would now have to travel to Terrassa, Spain to play in the crossover stage where they could run into hosts Spain or their Asian counterparts South Korea. Vandana Katariya gave the Indian camp much to root for with a lovely opportunistic goal, getting in her stick to deflect past New Zealand goalkeeper Brooke Roberts in a nifty team goal set up by Neha Goyal and Lalremsiami. It did not take long for the Black Sticks eves to rebound – ever-reliable and their most capped player Oliva Merry slammed a short corner goal and from there on, New Zealand appeared to take the game away from India and they put a seal of confirmation of that when Tessa Jopp made the most of a sluggish Indian defence close to half-time.



