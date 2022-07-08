Delmotte surprises Argentina with game’s opening goal



Ali Baggott, for Field Hockey Canada







Terrassa, Spain – It was always going to be a challenge for the world-ranked No. 14 Canadian WolfPack up against recently crowned FIH Pro League Champions and world-ranked No. 2 Argentina for the final match up of Pool C play at the FIH World Cup in Terrassa, Spain. While Canada got the game’s opening goal, through youngster Grace Delmotte (North Vancouver, B.C.), the skillful Leonas scored in each quarter to take the game 7-1 and seal their spot atop of the pool.



