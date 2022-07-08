Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Canada open scoring despite pool-play loss to powerful Leonas

Published on Friday, 08 July 2022
Delmotte surprises Argentina with game’s opening goal

Ali Baggott, for Field Hockey Canada



Terrassa, Spain – It was always going to be a challenge for the world-ranked No. 14 Canadian WolfPack up against recently crowned FIH Pro League Champions and world-ranked No. 2 Argentina for the final match up of Pool C play at the FIH World Cup in Terrassa, Spain. While Canada got the game’s opening goal, through youngster Grace Delmotte (North Vancouver, B.C.), the skillful Leonas scored in each quarter to take the game 7-1 and seal their spot atop of the pool.

