Terrassa, Spain and Amstelveen, Netherlands



All times GMT +2



Amstelveen



7 Jul 2022 16:30 ENG v CHN (Pool B) 2 - 0

7 Jul 2022 19:30 IND v NZL (Pool B) 3 - 4



Terassa



7 Jul 2022 18:00 ARG v CAN (Pool C) 7 - 1

7 Jul 2022 21:30 KOR v ESP (Pool C) 1 - 4

Amstelveen



9 Jul 2022 17:00 GER v RSA (Crossover)

9 Jul 2022 19:30 BEL v CHI (Crossover)



10 Jul 2022 13:00 IRL v Loser 25 (9th - 16th)

10 Jul 2022 15:30 CHN v Loser 26 (9th - 16th)



Terrassa



10 Jul 2022 18:00 ESP v IND (Crossover)

10 Jul 2022 21:30 ENG v KOR (Crossover)



11 Jul 2022 18:00 CAN v Loser 29 (9th - 16th)

11 Jul 2022 21:30 JPN v Loser 30 (9th - 16th)



Pool Standings



Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Event pagers with individual match reports