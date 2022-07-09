FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Spain & Netherlands 2022 - 9 July
Terrassa, Spain and Amstelveen, Netherlands
All times GMT +2
Amstelveen
9 Jul 2022 17:00 GER v RSA (Crossover)
9 Jul 2022 19:30 BEL v CHI (Crossover)
10 Jul 2022 13:00 IRL v Loser 25 (9th - 16th)
10 Jul 2022 15:30 CHN v Loser 26 (9th - 16th)
Terrassa
10 Jul 2022 18:00 ESP v IND (Crossover)
10 Jul 2022 21:30 ENG v KOR (Crossover)
11 Jul 2022 18:00 CAN v Loser 29 (9th - 16th)
11 Jul 2022 21:30 JPN v Loser 30 (9th - 16th)
Pool Standings
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Event pagers with individual match reports